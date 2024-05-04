Rugby Super Series returns

War drums have sounded, and the Rugby Super Series is back after a decade with two mouthwatering matches at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi today.

The Buffaloes face Cheetahs at noon, followed by the Lions and Rhinos clash at 3pm.

Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar technical wing of Maxwell Adaka, Felix Ayange and Edwin Achayo take charge of the Buffaloes franchise.

Adaka, the former international eighth man, will be the head coach of Buffaloes that comprise Kabras Sugar, Kisumu, Catholic of University East Africa Monks, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and Western Bulls.

The franchise is based in Kakamega.

International forwards Edward Mwaura and Hillary Mwanjilwa are some of the few senior players on the Buffaloes side that also has Rugby Africa Under-20 Bathes Cup winning backs James Olela and Jackson Siketa.

“Most of the senior players have rested because of injuries with the Kenya Cup and Championship leagues having just ended,” said Achayo.

“It’s good to expose these youngsters, especially those in the Kenya Under-20 team.”

Former Kabras/Nakuru back row Lawrence Buyachi will lead the Cheetahs, assisted by Simon Wariuki.

Menengai Oilers

The franchise that will have its base in Nakuru consists of Menengai Oilers, Nakuru, Homeboyz, Impala, Kabarak University and University of Eldoret.

Former KCB and Kenya Simbas forward Oliver Mang’eni will handle the Lions, deputised by Bernard Kibet.

The franchise that will have Ruaraka Sports Club as its base has KCB, Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad, Mwamba, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Cougars, South Coast Pirates and United States International University (USIU) Maritals.

Paul Murunga, who won the tournament as a player with the Buffaloes in 2005 and the Lions in 2008, takes charge at record champions Rhinos, assisted by Oliver Callum.

Murunga and Callum handle Kenya Cup sides Kenya Harlequin and Nondescripts, respectively.

The two sides are part of the Rhinos franchise alongside Strathmore University’s Leos, Daystar University’s Falcons, Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi and Mombasa Rugby Club.

This year’s competition adopts a round-robin format, spanning Nairobi, Nakuru, and Kakamega over the first three match days.

The top two teams will battle in the championship match on match day four.

The tournament introduces its inaugural women’s competition, featuring the Eagles and Jaguars. These two teams will go head-to-head over two match days to determine the ultimate victor.

The tournament has received significant support from sponsors, including Tessen Sports Services, KCB Bank, West Kenya Sugar, Menengai Oil Refineries, and Jamii Telecom.

FIXTURES (All matches at RFUEA)

Today

Buffaloes v Cheetahs (12pm)