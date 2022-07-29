Baeed has become a household name throughout the world

Comparisons are already being made between Baeed and Frankel after he effortlessly powered ahead in the Qatar Goodwood Sussex Stakes.

Baeed's campaign is emulating his famous predecessor, who also won the QEII, Lockinge and Queen Anne before extending an unbeaten record to 12 when dispensing everything at Goodwood in 2012.

It is only natural to compare the world's highest-rated racehorse with one of the greatest ever, but Baaeed has a brutal efficiency which is docked in the love of the buzz. The crowd came in thousands to honour

Baeed (Jim Crowley 1-6), and he did not let them down. Coroebus was unable to partake. Jim has ridden many fabulous horses, but none in this calibre. Similar to motoring a Harley Davidson.

He beat Modern Games (William Buick 12-1), Alcohol Free (Rob Hornby 11-1), and, Bathrat Leon (Ryusei Sakei 66-1), Bathrat stumbled at the start, otherwise he would have given Baeed something more to think about.

Glorious Goodwood is losing its finesse. Status quo were deeply upset that a certain group of ladies decided to lower the tone, by venturing out topless. Not the environment for such nonsense.

Tuesday and Emily Upjohn, have not been as fascinating as we previously thought, but Epsom third Nashwa (Hollie Doyle 2-1), simply dazzled spectators with her performance in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Bred by owner Imad Alsagar, Nashwa was – in the mould of a John and Thady Gosden horse, Nashwa made amends in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly for Hollie.

Pulling clear of 40-1 outsider Aristia and Lilac Road, Nashwa was magnificent on a difficult course. She may now be heading for the Prix de l'Opera, and Breeders Cup