Guaranteed partying after Alcohol Free wins Darley July Cup at Newmarket

Australian contender, Artorius (Jamie Spencer 8-1)), could be on his way to France for another chapter of his European summer campaign, with the Prix Maurice de Gheest in mind. Finishing third in the Darley July Cup is not an issue. He just felt unhappy by the undulations at Newmarket.

Artorius filled the same spot last month in Royal Ascot's Platinum Jubilee Stakes, when Naval Crown took over. That form was confirmed, when Naval Crown (James Doyle 4-1), pinched second spot.

Perfect Power (Christophe Soumillon 9-4), disappointed terribly in seventh, not anywhere near his production of the Commonwealth Cup. Charlie Appleby was pleased with Naval Crown and Creative Force (William Buick 9-), but similar to Artorius, neither horse enjoyed the tricky course.

So, it was Alcohol Free (Rob Hornby 14-1), who blitzed the wire first, for trainer Andrew Balding. Oisin Murphy usually rides this lovely filly, but he is currently under suspension.





The draw was a major factor as runners spread across the center, but those further away towed along by Naval Crown, held sway, dominating a smart ending. Alcohol Free, only ninth at Ascot, looked to have learnt from that reacquaintance with sprinting.

She was much more comfortable tucked in behind, picking up well when asked for more. She completed 1,200m in 1:09:4/10.

Rob Hornby, 27, is grabbing opportunities with all hands, having hit two bullseyes in 24 hours - the Falmouth Stakes strike on Prosperous Voyage was such a boost.