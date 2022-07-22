All racing enthusiasts must attend Ngong on Sunday before intermission

Never really tested in his two uncomplicated strikes so far, Saint Moritz could have to tackle Empress of Fate, Rahul, and, Wimborne, in the Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes Mile. He is a tranquil, mature, contented, colt, with no issues.

Foreseeing a mind-blowing finale to this 2-year-old terms race. Pundits are naturally saddened that this is an end-of-season meeting, but at least our Champion Jockey, Lesley Sercombe, is back where she belongs. An unruly visit from Lieutenant Corona, rendered Lesley unable to participate last time. Ramazan Wako is also powerless to join the fiesta, having suffered neck injuries after a bad fall.

Notably, the Dollies Derby Nairobi Town Plate, did not fill. It has run for centuries, so, definitely, an attraction to be sorely missed. Immediately after proceedings, customary awards will be presented to all those concerned as flag bearers.

SELECTIONS

12.40 pm Mary of Burgundy, Grand Surabi

1.15 pm Shikanzen, Cindy

1.50 pm Miss Zuri, Romeo

2.25 pm Saint Mortiz, Empress of Fate

3.05 pm Deodoro, All over Again

3.40 pm General Lee, Westwind

4.15 pm Rosie, Karowe

4.50 pm Pretty Pearl, Bullet

12:40 Race 1 The Champions Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for two-year-olds only at starting.

To carry 58kg. Fillies 56.5kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5) Cranleigh D. Tanui 58.0 3

2 ( 6) Grand Surabi J. Muhindi 58.0 4

(SAF)

3 - Liphook H. Muya 56.0 1

4 - Martin P. Mungai 56.0 5

5 - Mary of Le. Sercombe 54.5 2

Burgundy (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/1) GRAND

SURABI (SAF) (5/4) CRANLEIGH (3/1) LIPHOOK (4/1) MARTIN (5/1)

1:15 Race 2 The Mix 'n Match Handicap

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated

15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1-w- 5) Shikanzen J. Mutevu 62.0 4

2 ( 4- 3- 4) Jordan River P. Kinuthia 61.0 H 6

(SAF)

3 ( 3- 1- 3) Go Pro (SAF) P. Mungai 59.0 H 1

4 ( 2- 3- 2) Tenacious J. Muhindi 54.0 3

5 ( 2- 2- 5) Cindy P. Kiarie 52.0 5

6 ( 3- 2- 4) Peligroso D. Miri 50.0 H 2

FORM GUIDE: GO PRO (SAF) (1/1) CINDY (5/4) SHIKANZEN

(2/1) TENACIOUS (3/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (4/1)

PELIGROSO (5/1)

1:50 Race 3 The Kwaheri Condition

Distance 1600m. A condition race for three-year-olds and overrated 12 and below at closing. Restricted to horses which have not won in the current season.

Winnerstwice or more to carry 59kg, winners once 56kg, maidens 53kg and unraced 51kg.

1 ( 2- 4- 2) Miss Zuri J. Muhindi 59.0 H 4

2 ( 5- 7- 4) Bellaque P. Kiarie 53.0 1

3 ( 3- 4-w) Moment Time H. Muya 53.0 2

4 ( 5) Romeo P. Mungai 53.0 3

FORM GUIDE: MISS ZURI (1/3) ROMEO (5/1) MOMENT TIME

(7/1) BELLAQUE (10/1)

2:25 Race 4 The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes

Distance 1600m. A terms race for two year olds only. To carry

57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 3- 2) Rahal P. Kiarie 57.0 1

2 ( 1- 1) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 57.0 4 (SAF)

3 ( 3- 2- 1) Wimborne R. Kibet 57.0 2

4 ( 3) Empress of Fate J. Muhindi 55.5 3 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3) EMPRESS OF FATE (SAF) (1/1) WIMBORNE (5/4) RAHAL (6/4)

3:05 Race 5 The City of Nairobi Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 34 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 2- 3) All Over Again Le. Sercombe 59.0 3 (SAF)

2 ( 3- 4- 3) Frankie R. Kibet 57.0 4

3 ( 3- 4- 4) Steel Drum P. Mungai 54.0 2

4 ( 2- 2- 1) Deodoro J. Muhindi 53.0 1

FORM GUIDE: DEODORO (1/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (5/4), STEEL DRUM (6/4) FRANKIE (2/1)

3:40 Race 6 The Jockey Club Stakes

George Drew Challenge Series Leg 5Distance 2400m. A terms race for three-year-olds and over. Three-year-olds to carry 56kg and four-year-olds & over 58kg. Mares and fillies allowed

1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 2- 4) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.0 4

2 ( 2- 1- 2) General Lee J. Muhindi 58.0 2

3 ( 3- 1- 2) Grace Kelly D. Miri 56.5 3 (SAF)

4 ( 1- 1- 1) Westwind R. Kibet 56.0 1

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (1/1) WESTWIND (6/4) CHICAGO

(SAF) (7/4) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (5/1)

4:15 Race 7 The Tankard Trophy

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 2- 1) Karowe J. Muhindi 60.0 3

2 ( 2- 4- 3) Rosie Le. Sercombe 52.0 2

3 ( 2- 3- 2) Wesley D. Miri 52.0 H 1

4 ( 2- 4-w) Coralline P. Kiarie 50.0 H 4

FORM GUIDE: ROSIE (1/1) KAROWE (5/4) CORALLINE (6/4) WESLEY (5/1)

4:50 Race 8 The Chilli Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 3- 3) Bullet P. Mungai 58.0 1

2 ( 5- 3- 1) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 58.0 2

3 ( 6- 1- 1) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 58.0 5

4 ( 1- 3- 3) Kenyan Queen P. Kiarie 56.0 3

(SAF)

5 ( 2- 2- 1) Pitch C. Kimani 52.0 4

FORM GUIDE: PRETTY PEARL (1/2) PITCH (1/1) BULLET (5/4)