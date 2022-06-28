Westover unstoppable in Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh

Not a bright Epsom run, but Westover (Colin Keane 11-8), made amends in the Curragh's 157th Duty-Free Irish Derby. Can we emphasise that his tango was hailed as the most dominant for 15 years. Travelling strongly, soon briefly disputing lead, raced in second, joined

Piz Badile (Gavin Ryan18-1), going easily under 3f out, Westover soon darted like a missile. Scintillating to watch. Much hype surrounded the decision to replace Rob Hornby, although a late substitution made no difference. Westover couldn't care two hoots who rode him. Colin Keane is a master of being in the right place every time.

Apparently, there could be a re-match with Desert Crown in the King George next month. Conditioned by Ralph Beckett, Westover put Piz Badile, French Claim (James Lee 16-1), and Chooseday (Ryan Moore 11-8), in their places. Chooseday was supplemented for 75,000 pounds Sterling, but did not represent that risk in any way. She seemed not to handle 2,400m as well as when winning the Oaks. Hectic speeds at the beginning wiped her dry.

***

Frankie Dettori endured endless criticism for his riding of Stradavarius in Royal Ascot's Gold Cup, when younger legs from Kyprios and Mojo Star outdid him. It is unfair to be a jockey in the stands! So many split-second decisions have to be made during competition.

Sadly, John and Thady Gosden were not amused. They immediately terminated Frankie's contract. People often act hastily, only to regret later. Frankie had done nothing wrong. Anyway, at least Lezoo softened the blow at Newmarket, in the 1,200m Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes, with Ralph Beckett's support. System (Pat Dobbs 22-1), Time Scale (Oisin Murphy 6-4), and Summer Romance (James Doyle 6-5), could not undo Frankie's skills. Now he is a free-lancer, Frankie will realize in due course how much he is loved. It could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

***

Fanciful moment to be a racing fanatic. Now we can all look forward to Annual Yearling Sales at Ngong Racecourse, July 9 - noon sharp. There are more candidates than 2021, 20 sired by Westonian - leader of everything, actually an endless list, including daddy to Westwind who won two Classics in a row. Westonian was Champion in all departments as an athlete.

Soon his load should be lifted when Silverstone Air gets cracking. King of the Breeder's, Bruce Nightingale, is naturally the Landlord of these staggering beauties. Please assemble your thoughts for purchasing, even in syndications.

Luckily our learned Right Honorable Tom Tom Fraser, will be the presiding Judge/Auctioneer Extraordinaire, guiding you to the best. Tom Tom is currently commentating at every meeting, similar voice overs to Mark Johnson from abroad.