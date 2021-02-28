All over Again radiates Kenya Fillies Guineas at Ngong

Silverstone Air

Silverstone Air ridden by James Muhindi (right) leads during the George Drew Challenge Series, The Kenya Gold Cup race at Ngong Race Course, on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

What you need to know:

  • Pharoah's Advocate and King of Oxted, were similarly affected by that thought, drooping fifteen lengths further afloat.

Free Dawn sprinted away in the Fillies Guineas until reserves ran dry. All over Again (Richard Kibet) and Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie), then neck-necked until the wire, causing a cliff-hanging duel which All over Again almost forfeited, but came again with aplomb.

