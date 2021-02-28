All over Again radiates Kenya Fillies Guineas at Ngong

Free Dawn sprinted away in the Fillies Guineas until reserves ran dry. All over Again (Richard Kibet) and Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie), then neck-necked until the wire, causing a cliff-hanging duel which All over Again almost forfeited, but came again with aplomb.

Pippa was on a different dimension. Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner, under the auspices of Patsy Sercombe, it was a happy race to see.

Silverstone Air (James Muhindi), juiced-up the Kenya Gold Cup George Drew Challenge Series winning post, modestly meticulous, wispy, and, refined, not having to deal with anyone except Fast Five.

His accustomed dancing partner, Western Ballad, cleverly refused to load. At eight-years-old, who wants to roam and gloam for two long miles?

There's none wiser than an elderly grey mare. Pharoah's Advocate and King of Oxted, were similarly affected by that thought, drooping fifteen lengths further afloat.

An ebullient Chicago (Lesley Sercombe), neutralised Inca Ruler and Romeo Foxtrot's advances in the Graham Trophy, with an aura of invincibility.

This is one horse who blossoms with each run. What an enchanter! Public Hero not so keen again.

NGONG RESULTS

1.00 pm - First Race - Golden Fleece Handicap (1,800m)

1. Lake Galilee (Daniel Tanui)

2. Supreme Rock (Patrick Mungai)

3. Rainbow Moon (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 9.5/5/1.5. Time: 1:54:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

Lake Galilee, ridden by Jockey Daniel Tanui, wins The Golden Fleece Handicap race at Ngong Race Course, on February 28, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1.35 pm - Second Race - The Kenya Gold Cup George Drew Challenge Series (3,200m)

1. Silverstone Air (James Muhindi) Master of my Fate-Lady Magic

2. Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet)

4. King of Oxted (Paul Kiarie)

Western Ballad refused to load

Distance: 2.5/15/3.5. Time: 4:11:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners:

Owned by Captain Somow and Doctor M. Mbogori. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

2.10 pm - Third Race - The Graham Trophy (1,400m)

1. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe) Captown Noir - Grail Maiden

2. Inca Ruler (Charles Kimani)

3. Romeo Foxtrot (Paul Kiarie)

4. Public Hero (Peter Kinuthia)

Distance: 6.5/3.75/2.4. Time: 1:25:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 6. Owned by Sarah Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.45 pm - Fourth Race - Clarion Handicap (1,600m)

1. Makushla (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Buxton (Josphat Kultiang)

3. Grace O'Malley (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 1.5/neck1.75. Time: 1:40:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

3.20 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Fillies Guineas (1,600m)

1. All over Again (Richard Kibet) Twice Over - Als Secret

2. Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie)

3. Free Dawn (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Pippa (Patrick Mungai)

Kenyan Queen withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1.4/3.7510. Time: 1:41:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4 Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe