Silverstone Air to swan song Jockey Club Stakes at Ngong

James Muinde, Silverstone Air, Ngong Race course

James Muinde riding Silverstone Air (SAF) during The Britam Kenya Guineas race at Ngong Race course on February 3, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

If there are no tantrums at the Jockey Club Stakes Starting Gates, Silverstone Air should be able to tackle fellow citizens, each trained under one roof. If Silverstone has any flaws with his swan song appearance over 2,400m, today, Kenyan Queen is next pick.

