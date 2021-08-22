Silverstone Air to swan song Jockey Club Stakes at Ngong

If there are no tantrums at the Jockey Club Stakes Starting Gates, Silverstone Air should be able to tackle fellow citizens, each trained under one roof. If Silverstone has any flaws with his swan song appearance over 2,400m, today, Kenyan Queen is next pick.

It is understood that Silverstone, already winner of the George Drew Challenge Series, will now be relegated to Stud duties up at Kenana Farm, alongside Westonian. He has given enormous pleasure to fans, connections, James Muhindi, literally everyone.

Fully deserves to be liberated, although we shall collectively miss his universal appeal.

Volunteers, stewards, officials, secretaries, executives, and, helpers, must be applauded for having been able to culminate the season successfully. As entire races are features, the last most salient Classic - Kenya St Leger, is also on tap. General Lee and All over Again are in combatant mode.

General Lee could not find a clear pathway previously, but there is plenty time to accommodate himself in the 2,800 Royal Artillery Cup. Class Action and Zamburak, are not quite measured here. Fancy Dan cannot be by-passed lightly.

Jockey Lesley Sercombe celebrates after crossing the decisive line aboard Westonian to win the Uhuru Cup race at Ngong racecourse on December 16, 2012. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

SELECTIONS

12.30 pm Pippa, Marais

1.05 pm Anjoli, Inca Ruler

1.40 pm Steel Drum, Deodoro

2.15 pm Pretty Pearl, Ameerah

2.50 pm General Lee, All over Again

3.25 pm Respectable Judd, Quasar

4.00 pm Silverstone Air, Kenyan Queen

12.30 Race 1 The Goss Gold Circle Plate

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 1- 3) Marais J. Muhindi 60.0 T 1

2 ( 4- 4- 5) Lady Eccles Le. Sercombe 57.0 H 3

3 ( 4- 6- 9) Jordan River (SAF) D. Tanui 56.0 4

4 ( 2- 2- 3) Moonlight Shadow P. Mungai 52.0 H 2

(SAF)

5 ( 3- 1- 2) Pippa P. Kiarie 52.0 H 5

FORM GUIDE: PIPPA (5/4) MARAIS (6/4) LADY ECCLES

(2/1) MOONLIGHT SHADOW (SAF) (5/2) JORDAN RIVER

(SAF) (5/1)

1:05 Race 2 The City of Nairobi Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 34 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 4- 4) Inca Ruler (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.0 T 3

2 ( 2- 1-w) Shaman (SAF) R. Kibet 54.0 H 4

3 ( 3- 1- 2) Anjoli (SAF) J. Muhindi 53.0 H 2

4 ( 2- 1- 5) Buxton J. Kultiang 51.0 1

FORM GUIDE: INCA RULER (SAF) (4/5) SHAMAN (SAF)

(1/1) BUXTON (7/4) ANJOLI (SAF) (3/1)

1:40 Race 3 The Nakuru Race Club Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing.

1 ( 7- 4- 4) Wind Rose (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 61.0 7

2 ( 3- 2- 1) Deodoro J. Muhindi 58.0 2

3 ( 5- 9- 2) Steel Drum Le. Sercombe 58.0 3

4 ( 3- 1- 4) La Cha Cha (SAF) J. Kultiang 56.0 1

5 ( 5-w- 3) Zodi West (ZIM) M. Fundi (5.0) 54.0 5

6 ( 4- 3- 4) Tenacious D. Miri 53.0 T 6

7 ( 7- 2-w) Risque P. Kiarie 51.0 T 4

FORM GUIDE: STEEL DRUM (6/4) DEODORO (7/4) WIND

ROSE (SAF) (2/1) LA CHA CHA (SAF) (9/2) RISQUE (5/1)

TENACIOUS (7/1) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (10/1)

2:15 Race 4 The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes

Distance 1600m. A terms race for two year olds only. To carry

57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 3) Chadwick D. Miri 57.0 3

2 ( 5) Roxstar P. Kinuthia 57.0 6

3 ( 2- 3) Westwind Le. Sercombe 57.0 2

4 ( 2) Ameerah M. Fundi 55.5 5

5 - Moment Time D. Tanui 55.5 4

6 ( 1- 1- 1) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 55.5 7

7 - Rosie P. Mungai 55.5 1

FORM GUIDE: PRETTY PEARL (4/6) CHADWICK (1/1)

AMEERAH (5/4) ROXSTAR (3/1) WESTWIND (4/1) ROSIE

(6/1) MOMENT TIME (10/1)

2:50 Race 5 The Kenya St Leger - The Royal Artillery Cup

Distance 2800m. A terms race for three year olds only. To carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 3- 1- 3) Class Action P. Mungai 57.0 4

2 ( 3- 2- 1) Fancy Dan (SAF) J. Kultiang 57.0 3

3 ( 1- 1- 4) General Lee J. Muhindi 57.0 1

4 ( 5- 4- 5) Zamburak D. Miri 57.0 5

5 ( 4- 2- 1) All Over Again (SAF) Le. Sercombe 55.5 2

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (1/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF)

(5/4) FANCY DAN (SAF) (3/1) CLASS ACTION (5/1) ZAMBURAK (10/1)

3:25 Race 6 The Gooch Cup

Distance 2800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 3) Quasar (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 4

2 ( 3- 3- 2) Karowe D. Miri 54.0 2

3 ( 1- 2- 1) Respectable Jud (SAF) P. Kiarie 50.0 H 3

4 ( 5- 6- 7) Winter Comet (ZIM) P. Mungai 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (1/1) QUASAR

(SAF) (5/4) KAROWE (2/1) WINTER COMET (ZIM) (4/1)

4:00 Race 7 The Jockey Club Stakes - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three year olds and over.

Three year olds to carry 56kg, four year olds & over 58kg.

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 1- 6- 1) Silverstone Air (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 1

2 ( 5- 5- 3) Abby Rose (SAF) P. Kinuthia 56.5 2

3 ( 2- 2- 9) Unforgettable (SAF) P. Mungai 56.5 4

4 (w- 1- 2) Kenyan Queen (SAF) M. Fundi 54.5 3