Bbaaeed sinks Palace Pier in a shuddering Qipco Queen Elizabeth Stakes

The unbeaten three-year-old displayed something totally magical as he refused to allow Palace Pier (Frankie Dettori 4-7), any wriggle room near to home.



Now he has been instilled into the Hall of Equine Fame, as a premium all-rounder for a notably tearful William Haggas. Bred by the late Hamdan Al Maktoum, whose family and friends were very much present to witness this jaw-dropper of a horse, it could not have gone any better.



Angus Gold, racing manager, broke down emotively with William, when Baaeed produced such a peerless performance in front of the Royal Ascot spectators, including Her Majesty.



Tucked behind Palace Pier for most of the mile which he collared in 1:42:5/10, Baaeed travelled like an old soul, minding his own business. In fact, Frankie made a slight mistake of judgement on Palace Pier, waiting for Baaeed to tackle.



Might have been more rewarding for him to blast away nonchalantly. Jim Crowley was right in clover as he salvaged a treble during critical closing stages of the flat season. Lady Bowthorpe (Kieran Shoemark 7-1), gave such pleasure to all her crew running third, it will remain among their memoirs of her remarkable career.

Now she can go to stud for a well-earned change. The other seven entrants were nothing more than by-standers against Baaeed's finesse.