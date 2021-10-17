Bbaaeed sinks Palace Pier in a shuddering Qipco Queen Elizabeth Stakes
Not just any old Queen Elizabeth 11 Stakes for Baaeed (Jim Crowley 2-1).
The unbeaten three-year-old displayed something totally magical as he refused to allow Palace Pier (Frankie Dettori 4-7), any wriggle room near to home.
Now he has been instilled into the Hall of Equine Fame, as a premium all-rounder for a notably tearful William Haggas. Bred by the late Hamdan Al Maktoum, whose family and friends were very much present to witness this jaw-dropper of a horse, it could not have gone any better.
Angus Gold, racing manager, broke down emotively with William, when Baaeed produced such a peerless performance in front of the Royal Ascot spectators, including Her Majesty.
Tucked behind Palace Pier for most of the mile which he collared in 1:42:5/10, Baaeed travelled like an old soul, minding his own business. In fact, Frankie made a slight mistake of judgement on Palace Pier, waiting for Baaeed to tackle.
Might have been more rewarding for him to blast away nonchalantly. Jim Crowley was right in clover as he salvaged a treble during critical closing stages of the flat season. Lady Bowthorpe (Kieran Shoemark 7-1), gave such pleasure to all her crew running third, it will remain among their memoirs of her remarkable career.
Now she can go to stud for a well-earned change. The other seven entrants were nothing more than by-standers against Baaeed's finesse.
***
Different strokes for different folks, is all we can describe Sealiway's fantastic portrayal of longevity, after he had been snapped fifth in Longchamp's Arc de Triomphe two weeks ago. Running in the Qipco Champion Stakes is no joke.
It requires maximum potential on all levels. Sealiway (Mickael Barzalona 12-1), trained by Cedric Rossi from France, was always keen.
Mishriff, Adayar, and Mac Sweeney, were not the same as usual. They all dwelt in their stalls, allowing Sealiway free passage to do his party trick. Dubai Honor (James Doyle 6-1), was hugely impressive, but weakened towards the line.
Mickael Barzalona can be praised for hardly using his whip. He simply and calmly encouraged Sealiway to keep moving. Some jockeys are so wrapped up in the moment, they become aggressive for no reason. Sealiway clocked 1.2-miles in 2:08:3/10.