Youngsters step up training for Africa junior competitions

Kenya is positioning itself for good results at the Africa Under-18/20 Championships to be held in Lusaka, Zambia on April 28.

And to prepare for the event, Athletics Kenya (AK), in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, set up three camps in Nandi, Kericho and Uasin Gishu counties where athletes have been training for the last two weeks.

The holiday camps were closed on Sunday evening to give room to students to prepare for the reopening of schools.

AK Youth Development Director Barnaba Korir said that the federation is developing young talent to take over the mantle from senior athletes when the time comes.

Korir, who spoke at Complete Sports Athletics Training Camp in Kaptagat, Uasin Gishu County, said that Kenya has been doing well in the junior competitions and that is how new talents have been identified and nurtured.

“We always want to use the grassroots approach because we have good athletes. We have to go down there and see for ourselves and set up holiday camps. We have made it a traditional and this time round we reduced the numbers because we had a short period,” said Korir.

“We want to retain our title on the Under-20 championships, therefore, we have to start early so that countries like Ethiopia, Uganda, South Africa and Nigeria cannot surprise us during the Games.”

He also revealed that another team of eight junior athletes will be heading to Miramas Athletics Club in France for competitions on February 23 and sprinters will remain back for some time to continue training as one way of sharpening their skills.