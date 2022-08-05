World U20: Wanyonyi disqualified as bid to defend historic gold fails
- In the women’s 10,000m race walk, Margaret Gati managed to clock a national Under-20 record of 49:05.09, but could only finish 14th in a race won by Mexico’s Karla Ximena Serrano (46:24.35).
- Japan's duo of Ai Oyooma and Ayane Yanai finished second and third in 46:24.44 and 46:43.07 respectively.
Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi bid to retain his men's 10,000m race walk gold medal at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia went up in smoke after he was disqualified on Friday.
Wanyonyi, who made history last year in Nairobi by becoming the first Kenyan to win a world title in any race walk competition, was in the lead pack before he picked a penalty. He was then qualified from the race.
Turkey’s Mazlum Demir won gold after crossing the line in 42:36.02 ahead of Algeria’s Ismail Benhammouda who timed 42:42.49.
This was an improvement for Gati, who now has her eyes set on improving further in future assignments.
“I’m happy to have clocked a national record but my target was to be on the podium. We learn every day and I will continue training and I hope I will be able to do better in the future championships,” said Gati.