World U20: Wanyonyi disqualified as bid to defend historic gold fails

Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi bid to retain his men's 10,000m race walk gold medal at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia went up in smoke after he was disqualified on Friday.

Wanyonyi, who made history last year in Nairobi by becoming the first Kenyan to win a world title in any race walk competition, was in the lead pack before he picked a penalty. He was then qualified from the race.

Turkey’s Mazlum Demir won gold after crossing the line in 42:36.02 ahead of Algeria’s Ismail Benhammouda who timed 42:42.49.

In the women’s 10,000m race walk, Margaret Gati managed to clock a national Under-20 record of 49:05.09, but could only finish 14th in a race won by Mexico’s Karla Ximena Serrano (46:24.35).

Margaret Gati competes in the women's 10000m race walk at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships at Pascual Guerrero stadium on August 3, 2022 in Cali, Colombia. Photo credit: Pool |

Japan's duo of Ai Oyooma and Ayane Yanai finished second and third in 46:24.44 and 46:43.07 respectively.

This was an improvement for Gati, who now has her eyes set on improving further in future assignments.