World U20: Cherotich wins steeplechase gold

Faith Cherotich stormed to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday morning.

The fast-paced race saw Cherotich cross the line in 9 minutes, 16.14 seconds ahead of Ethiopians Sembo Almayew (9:30.41) and Meseret Yeshanew (9:42.02) who came in second and third positions respectively.

Cherotich ran a brilliant race setting a fast pace that the rest of the field couldn’t match.

The Form Three student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County improved on her performance from last year when she bagged bronze in the same event in Nairobi.

In an earlier interview with Nation Sport, Cherotich had indicated she wanted to emulate Jackline Chepkoech who won last year but had since graduated to the senior level.

“I just want to bag a gold medal when I compete because we have the title and I have to make sure it comes back home,” she said earlier.

Pamela Kosgei came in a distance fifth place after clocking 10:06.46.

In the women’s 400m race, Damaris Mutunga bagged silver after clocking a national under-20 record of 51.71 seconds in a race won by Great Britain’s Yemi Mary John who clocked 51.50 while India’s Rupal settled third in 51.85.

Mutunga is a Form Three student at St Martins Secondary School in Masinga, Machakos County and trains under coach Dennis Muthusi.

In the men's 400m hurdles race, Peter Kithome failed to qualify for the final after emerging third in his heat in a Season's Best time of 50.84. Puerto Rico’s Yan Manuel Vazquez (50.37) and Sonny Gandrey (50.59) of France were in first and second positions respectively.