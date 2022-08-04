Kibet, Barngetuny storm World U20 800m semis in Cali

Kenya started its hunt for the gold medal in the men’s 800m race with her two athletes qualifying for the semifinal event at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

World Indoor 800m silver medallist Noah Kibet qualified for the semifinals in the second heat after winning in 1:51.57 ahead of Australia’s Charlie Jeffreson who clocked 1:51.69 while USA’s Miles Brown was third in 1:51.82.

Kibet, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County under coach Peter Bii, will be seeking to impress and fill in the shoes left by Emmanuel Wanyonyi - who won gold during last year’s event of the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

Kibet has since graduated into the senior ranks.

The 18-year-old Kibet reached the semifinals during the senior World Championships in Oregon, USA last month when he finished in eighth place in his heat.

In the fifth heat, Dominic Barngetuny came in second place after timing 1:50.96 in a race won by Heithem Chenitef from Algeria after clocking 1:50.71 while Mathew Erickson from Canada was third after timing 1:50.99.