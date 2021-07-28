World U-20 LOC happy with preps as event nears

Kasarani

An aerial view of the running track at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The stadium has been renovated and the seats decorated with Kenyan flag colours and some banners covering some areas with the words ‘we miss our fans’.
  • Last week, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed said that no fans will be allowed in the stadium during the global event.

The World Under-20 Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) has confirmed that the technical equipment and pitches to be used for the global event are almost complete.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.