Eldoret picked to host World Cross County Tour

World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe (second left) holds a relays button with Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei ( second right) as World Under-20 Championships ambassadors Milka Chemos (Right) and 800m world record holder David Rudisha (left) look on in Nairobi on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei disclosed that the Eldoret Tour that is the seventh leg on the calendar will be staged on February 12, coming just a week before the World Cross Country Championships
  • Tuwei noted that they will incorporate the Eldoret Tour on their local 2021/22 calendar with the invitational event being held separately from the National Cross Country Championships
  • Tuwei indicated that Kenya is part of the five new events with the others being planned in the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Finland and Portugal




World Athletics has picked Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County as one of its venues for the inaugural 2022 World Cross Country Tour that has 17 legs. 

