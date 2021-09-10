Kip Keino Classic teeming with stars

Faith Chepng'etich

Faith Chepng'etich from Kenya reacts after winning the 1500m women final at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Zurich on September 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Alessandro Garofalo | Diamond League | AFP

  • Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei disclosed Friday that 185 will participate in core and discretionary races of the tour that will take place at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani
  • Tuwei disclosed that the event will for the second year be held without fans owing to Covid-19 protocols
  • Leading the local international athletes will be the Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich, who is fresh from winning the Diamond League Trophy, Olympic 800m silver medallist Ferguson Rotich and fast-rising sprints sensation Ferdinand Omanyala

A total of 265 athletes both local and international will compete at the Kip Keino Classic, the final event in the 2021 World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on September 18 in Nairobi.

