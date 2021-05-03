Why there is hope for local sprinters to reach Olympics

Kenya's Naomi Korir (left)  and Ferguson Rotich celebrate with Kenyan flags after settling for silver in the 2x2x400 metres mixed relays race in the World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Rose Wachuka | Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some athletes could still attain Olympics standard in Diamond League races which start this month in Doha.
  • CS Amina lauds team for good performance.

In Silesia, Poland

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Man City star abused online after social media boycott

  2. Solskjaer says Man Utd fans' protest went 'too far'

  3. Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infantino

  4. Promote Kenya Prisons volleyball players, Matiang'i told

  5. Kenyans attain Olympic qualification times

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.