What's next for Team Kenya after cancellation of Africa X-Country?

Athletics Kenya officials will on Thursday afternoon with Team Kenya to the Africa Cross Country Championships before deciding way forward after the continental event was cancelled again.

Team Kenya, which was selected on February 13 during the Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi, started reporting to camp on February 17 this week at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu.

However, the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) on Wednesday postponed the sixth edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships that was due for March 6 to 7 in Lome, Togo.

CAA made the announcement following a request by the Togolese authorities who raised safety measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was also set to be held in March last year but was postponed to April the same year due to presidential elections in Togo.

However, the event was cancelled altogether as the world grappled to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"We shall be forced to close the camp but a final decision will be made this evening after we meet the team in Kigari," said Athletics Kenya senior vice president Paul Mutwii, who is also the director in charge of competitions.

AK had picked 42 athletes and 10 officials for the Lome battle.