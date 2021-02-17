Kenya’s athletics talent factory not about to close up shop

By  Barnaba Korir

  • We are under no illusion that the hard work begins now; becoming a world cross country giant is easy but maintaining an iron grip on the throne is no walk in the park. Many other countries are enviously eyeing this crown and are working hard to snatch it from us. 
  • With the plans AK and other stakeholders have in place for athletes — both upcoming and elite — these pretenders to the throne have a lot to do before their dreams materialise.

The just concluded National Cross Country Championship was, to say the least, the best in recent memory. 

