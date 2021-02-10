Kenya X-country meet will be a test of form and nerves

`The eagerly awaited National Cross Country Championship is here once again, and with it, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

To us at Athletics Kenya (AK), the national trials scheduled for this Saturday at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi are more than just an event to select a team to the Africa Cross Country Championships that will be held in May in Lome, Togo.

It is an opportunity to look at many aspects of athletics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has now been around for a year.

Took a hit

It is not a secret that the virus adversely affected athletics in the country, and you can’t imagine the relief within the fraternity now that things are slowly going back to normal.

Of course, we started testing the ground last year with the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour and a few other events like AK 70th anniversary.

The events, however, had their share of challenges despite their huge successes.

The Kip Keino Classic was held deep into the pandemic in October and I am glad to note that it was conducted professionally.

However, the difference between Kip Tour and National Cross Country Championships is that the former featured a mixed bag of both local and foreign athletes while the latter will be a local affair.

The National Cross Country Championship will provide proper bench mark on the way forward in as far as competition is concerned.

I understand every top athlete in the country is keen on participating considering there is little activity around the globe.

As I said early, cross country is always a good build-up for track season hence every athlete is looking to shake off the rust ahead of the coming competitions.

Remember, the national event this weekend holds the key to the Africa Cross Country Championships and every athlete will be looking forward to making an international appearance especially for most athletes who haven’t competed for a year now.

Besides, there will be newcomers, especially those graduating from the junior ranks who will be seeking to make their international debut as seniors.

We are all excited and can’t wait for the Saturday event, not only to test the ground and ourselves amidst Covid-19, but also to test the athletes’ fitness with the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan just around the corner.

AK president Lt Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei has predicted a competitive event in all the seven categories on show, namely, 10km senior men and women, 8km Under-20 boys, 6km Under-20 girls, 6km Under-18 boys, 5km Under-18 girls and mixed relay.

Judging from the last few meetings including the Discovery Kenya race and regional meets, it's hard to predict the favourites, and like my president, I expect a number of surprises and upsets.

Considering that most athletes did not compete last year due to Covid-19, the event is expected to be a battle between attract track and road specialists and those of all surfaces.

Africa athletics body has already confirmed that the continental show-piece will proceed as planned in Lomé and we will be fielding a strong team.

I would also like to point out to the public that we are not out of the woods in as far as Corvid-19 is concerned and urge then to strictly follow the Ministry of Health protocols.

Besides, we will have our marshals on the ground to enforce the health rules.

Finally, let me invite the athletics fraternity to turn up and cheer our athletes.

Korir is the chairman of Athletics Kenya’s Nairobi branch. barnabakorir@yahoo.com