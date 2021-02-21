Rodgers Kwemoi wins senior men's race
Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Athletics

Prime

Kwemoi: How I upset favourites to win cross country title

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Training alongside world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and other top athletes at Kaptagat-based Global Sports Communication Camp works magic for the 2018 Commonwealth Games 10,00m bronze medalist
  • Kwemoi reckons he almost lost hope of winning earlier in the race after his body failed to react, forcing him to run from behind the large group of about 30 athletes
  • Kwemoi has been contracted by Japan-based Kogyo Corporate team since 2015, joining a long list of Kenyan athletes who have been absorbed by companies in the Asian nation

Local fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle at Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Championships held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi last Sunday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

  2. Abdul Sidi: Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

  3. KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

  4. PRIME Tougher test awaits Kenya Morans in Afrobasket finals

  5. Why Nakuru Rally success is a good lesson for upcoming events

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.