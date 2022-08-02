Were, Mbevi through to 400m hurdles final in Birmingham

in Birmingham

Kenya’s Wiseman Were and William Mbevi are through to the men's 400m hurdles final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Were led virtually for the better part of the race before winning heat one in 50.03 seconds, beating Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel and Malik Metivier from Canada to second and third places in 50.38 sec and 51.54 seconds respectively on Tuesday.

Mbevi battled to finish third in a season's best 49.99sec, behind Jaheel Hyde from Jamaica and Kyron McMaster of British Virgin Islands in 49.60 sec and 49.78 respectively.

William Mbevi talks to the press after qualifying for the men’s 400m hurdles final at the Alexander, England on August 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

The final will be held on Saturday at 11.30pm Kenyan time.

“I didn’t go hard just to preserve my energies even though the arena was a bit cold. I feel great, nothing to worry about,” said Were, the Africa 400m hurdles bronze medallist, who is now targeting a medal in the final.

Were, who is making his maiden show at the “Club” Games, said he will be out to improve his personal best of 49.09sec in the final.

“Looking forward to a great final on Saturday,” said Were.

Mbevi will be looking for better tidings in the final after he finished seventh at the 2018 Gold Coast Games in Australia.

“I didn’t put all my effort after I saw I was third clear. I will put everything even if it’s dying at the finishing line,” said Mbevi.