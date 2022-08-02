Ugandan Kiplimo strikes 10,000m gold as Kenyans take silver, bronze

in Birmingham

Kenya once again fell short of recapturing the men's 10,000m title at the Commonwealth Games as Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo won in a Championship Record time at the Alexander Stadium on Tuesday.

Kenyans Daniel Simiu and World Half Marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

Silver medallist Kenya's Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (right) and bronze medallist Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie (left) celebrate with teammate Kenya's Edward Zakayo Pingua after the men's 10,000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

Kiplimo clocked 27 minutes and 09.19 seconds to win as Uganda upheld their dominance, winning for the fifth consecutive time.

Simiu and Kandie returned personal best times of 27:11.26 and 27:20.34 respectively.

Wilberforce Talel is the last Kenyan to win the 10,000m title at the 'Club Games'.

Daniel Simiu (left) who claimed silver and Kibiwott Kandie, who got bronze in 10,000m show their medals at the Alexander Stadium on August 2,2022.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Kiplimo is the fifth consecutive Ugandan to win the title. Simui and Kandie might have were happy to pull through with career best times.

“We had great team work but I guess Kiplimo’s good finishing kick was superior,” Simiu said.

“I tried to summon the rest with two laps to go but Kandie and Zakayo had drifted back.”

Simiu said he decided to hit the front with some energy left after the bell but it failed to work.

The victory by Kiplimo, the World Half Marathon champion, made the “Club” Games a family after his cousin Victor Kiplangat won men’s marathon on Saturday.

“My body simply failed to react. I knew I would best Kiplimo is the last two laps but I simply couldn’t move,” said Kandie. “I came here with the intentions of winning but at times it becomes difficult to explain some situations.”

Simiu and Kandie now turn their focus to next year's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, having hit the qualifying times at the Commonwealth Games.

Gold medallist Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

Kiplimo said he knew he had the gold medal when he went into the last two laps with the Kenyans.