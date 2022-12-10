Wanyonyi, Chebet punch World Cross Country Championships tickets in style
What you need to know:
- Wanyonyi, the 2021 World Under-20 800m champion, clocked five minutes and 23.8 minutes to win men’s two kilometres race at the national trials at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College on Saturday to snatch the ticket.
World Athletics Under-20 Championships medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Brenda Chebet will lead Kenya’s charge in mixed relays at the World Cross Country Championships.
Wanyonyi edged out Kenya Defence Forces athletes Daniel Munguti and Matthew Kipsang to second and third places in 5:24.8 and 5:5.2 respectively as they all qualified for the World Cross Country Championships scheduled for February 18 at Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, Australia.
Chebet, who claimed silver in 1,500m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, this year, won the women’s 2km race to get to represent Kenya for the second time.
Chebet of Police clocked six minutes and 04.4 seconds, beating Miriam Cherop from Kericho and World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Police.
Cherop, the 2018 World Under-20 1,500m silver medallist and Chepkoech, the 2019 World 3,000m steeplechase champion, finished second and third in 6:07.7 and 6:11.1 respectively.
“It was tough but the body responded well. I am happy to represent the country again at the World event,” said Chebet, who competed in relays at Kapsokwony and Machakos.