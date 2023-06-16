Veteran runner Lodepa eyes seventh Lewa Marathon title

Fridah Lodepa believes age is just a number. The 42-year-old hopes to ride on her wealth of experience to win a seventh title at the Lewa Safaricom Marathon on June 24.

The soft-spoken athlete trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, has been active for the last 20 years and is not about to hang her boots just yet.

Last year, she won her sixth title in one of the toughest courses, finishing the race in three hours, 02 minutes and 04 seconds ahead of Beatrice Cherop who clocked 3:05:11 and third-placed Annika Berlin who ran 3:19:56.

In an interview with Nation Sport at her home in Iten last week, the mother of four said she is looking for something special in this year’s race.

“Lewa Marathon has really changed my life and I love competing in the race. For some reason, the weather conditions have always favoured me and I have won it six times. I’m looking for something special this year which is a seventh title. I am always inspired to go back there and compete,” said Lodepa.

She said competing in the race is fun, especially seeing animals running freely as athletes compete.

“Lewa Marathon is unique and I have finalised the hard part of training as the date to compete approaches. Every year has its own share of challenges but I believe the training I have done will help me finish the race in a respectably position, and probably improve on my time,” she said.

Her secret to success? Conquering the hilly section of the course which she does effortlessly, and then she charges to the front. From then on, there is no letting go of the lead.

The athlete, who was born in West Pokot in a family of six children believes one has to be disciplined and train consistently so as to succeed in marathon running.

She started out as a sprinter competing in the 400m races as a pupil at Kapsangar Primary School, but changed to long distance races upon finishing secondary school studies.

Lodepa competed in the Standard Chartered Half Marathon in 2004 which was her first road race. She finished fourth, and got the encouragement to compete in more races.

She is married to her coach Elkana Ruto and they have been blessed with four children, two of whom are still in school. The other two have finished their secondary school education and often join her in training on various occasions.