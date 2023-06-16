Iten International Marathon winners rewarded

Elgeyo Marakwet County is in the process of seeking alternative training grounds for athletes to use as the long wait for the completion of the historic Kamariny Stadium in Iten continues.

Athletes have been travelling to either Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County or the Tambach Teachers Training College for their speed sessions ahead of various assignments internationally.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Deputy Governor Grace Cheserek said that they have been working hard to make sure that athletes who train in the region get good training grounds.

Cheserek was speaking during the award ceremony for the winners of the inaugural Iten International Marathon on Thursday at the county headquarters.

She also announced the new date for the second edition of the race which will be held on November 26.

Cheserek said Governor Wisley Rotich has been on the forefront ensure athletes welfare is well taken care of and he has been in discussion with the national government to prioritise the completion of the facility.

“Our athletes have always made us proud but they have been struggling because we don’t have a working stadium which is essential in their training. We hope the ongoing talks with the national government will bear fruits soon,” said the governor.

Caroline Chepchirchir and Samuel Naibei emerged winners of the inaugural marathon at the athletics hub of Iten and were rewarded with Sh1 million each.

In the women's category, Susan Chemamiak was given Sh750,000 for her second-place finish while Martha Akeno went home Sh500,000 richer for placing third.

In the men’s category, Joshua Kogo and Albert Kangogo went home with Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 for finishing second and third respectively.

“We know nowadays there is a procedure to follow before an athlete is paid but I’m glad because we finally have a marathon race in Iten which is home to many athletes who have been training as they wait for races abroad," said Naibei.

The CEC in charge of sports Purity Koima revealed that this year’s edition will be timed electronically.