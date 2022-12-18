Naibei, Jepchirchir win Iten Marathon

Samuel Naibei and Caroline Jepchirchir are the winners of the inaugural Iten International Marathon.

Naibei Sunday endured windy and chilling conditions on the 42 kilometre course set along the Elgeyo escarpment to win in a time of two hours, eight minutes and 43 seconds and take home the prize money of Sh1 million.

His main challenger Joshua Kogo finished second in a time of 2:10:35 while Albert Kangogo came in third after clocking 2:11:46.

Naibei, who hails from Mt Elgon, said the terrain worked to his advantage because he trains in Iten.

“The race was part of my preparations for Lisbon Half marathon set for April in Rome, Italy and the win has boosted my spirits,” said the 29-year-old who timed 61:00 in the Nakuru City Half Marathon last month.

Caroline Jepchirchir cuts the tape to win women's 42 kilometre race during the inaugural Iten International Marathon in Iten on December 18, 2022. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

In the women's category, Jepchirchir broke away at 30 kilometres mark to win the race in a time of 2:28:33. She beat her closest competitor Sussy Chemaimak who clocked 2:33:49. Mary Kipkemoi finished third in a time of 2:35:09.

Jepchirchir, who finished fourth in 2021 Porto Marathon said she was elated by the results at high altitude.

“At the start, the weather was cold due to the high altitude but it later became warmer towards the finishing line. Winning at home makes me feel good. Even though it was not easy running in two different weather conditions, I had good speed that is why I managed to beat my competitor with a big margin,” said Jepchirchir.

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who graced the event hailed the organisers saying it will boost the athletics acclaimed town of Iten.

“Iten is known for its immense contribution to athletics development and the status will now improve because of the marathon. It will now be easier to attract more than 1,000 foreign athletes in the subsequent editions,” he said.

“I am appealing to more sponsors to come forward to make the subsequent meets more successful.”

He was however appalled by the increasing number of cheats in athletics warning the consequences are dire.

“All athletes should win clean and there is need to have training camps and all coaches registered to ensure the sport is streamlined and weed out those ruining its reputation,” he said.

Elgeyo Marakwet governor Wisley Rotich said the race is part of his government's empowerment agenda for the young people.

“Today I am sure those athletes who have never raced outside the country have had an avenue to showcase their talents and possibly meet some of the coaches and managers,” he said.

The theme of the race was, "Promoting climate resilient practices to foster economic growth, enhance food security and environmental conservation."

In 2019, Iten Town was awarded the World Athletics Heritage Plague for its immense contribution to athletics development in the world.

Selected results

Men

1.Samuel Naibei 2:08:43

2.Joshua Kogo 2:10:35

3.Albert Kangogo 2:11:46

4.Kennedy Kemboi 2:12:21

5.William Cheboi 2:13:20

6.Benson Tunyo 2:14:02

7.Collins Kipkorir 2:14:46

8.Stephen Kipkosgei 2:14:56

9.Isaac Lagat 2:15:10

10.Silas Too 2:15:11

Women

1.Caroline Jepchirchir 2:28:33

2.Suzy Chemaimak 2:33:49

3.Mercy Kipkemoi 2:35:09

4.Martha Akeno 2:35:30

5.Joan Kipyatich 2:36:26

6.Hilda Cheboi 2:36:46

7.Janet Kiptoo 2:37:43

8.Rael Kimaiyo 2:38:28

9.Hellen Jepkurgat 2:38:29