Police release details of comedian Fred Omondi's early morning accident in Nairobi

Comedian Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, the younger brother of renowned fellow comedian Eric Omondi, is dead.

Fred Omondi, as he was popularly known, died in a tragic road accident along Kangundo Road in Nairobi on Saturday morning, June 15, 2024.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:00 am near the Caltex petrol station on Kangundo Road.

The accident involved a Mitsubishi bus registration number KCC 126A driven by Forward Sacco and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road.

"The accident involved a Mitsubishi bus (registration number KCC 126A) operated by Forward Sacco and driven by Stephen Maina of Kayole, who was heading towards the CBD. A motorcycle coming from the opposite side of the road (near Consolidated Bank) collided head-on with the bus. As a result, the pillion passenger, Fredrick Odhiambo Omondi, died on the spot," the police statement said.

The police added: "The driver sustained serious multiple injuries to both right legs and fractures to both hands. He was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment. The body of the deceased is at the mortuary of the said hospital awaiting post-mortem".

Eric Omondi expressed his deep sadness and loss in his Instagram post, saying, "Go well brother".

The deceased's family has also received numerous condolences from well-known figures in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

David Mathenge, better known by his stage name Nameless, Eunice Wanjiru Njoki, known as Mammito, and Daniel "Churchill" Ndambuki are among the artists who have sent their condolences to Eric and his family.

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, also known as Jalango, also mourned Fred's passing, referring to him as his "Microphone WingMan".

Fred's sudden death has left a huge void in the hearts of those who knew and admired him.