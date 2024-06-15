Revellers leaving Prince Indah's event hit by lorry in Kisii-Migori road accident

Three people have died after a driver lost control of a lorry and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians along the Kisii-Migori road.

Seven others sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said among the dead was a female police officer based at Nyanchwa Police Station.

"Two male police officers are also among the injured," Mr Kases said, adding that the truck may have developed brake failure.

"But the cause of the accident early Saturday morning will be confirmed after investigations," Mr Kases said.

He said the driver of the ill-fated truck died on the spot.

"The truck, which was transporting oranges to the Daraja Mbili market, rammed into people and vehicles before landing in the Waumini Plaza underground parking lot," Mr Kases said.

The accident occurred at 4.30 am and hit pedestrians who were leaving Choma Choma Lounge where a music extravaganza hosted by popular musician Evans Ochieng Opiyo aka Prince Inda was taking place.

A security guard at Waumini Plaza, David Magati Kenara, said he witnessed the horrific accident.

"There were a lot of people at the roadside leaving Choma Choma Lounge which is on the top floor of Waumini Plaza. I was organising these people when suddenly we saw a lorry coming towards us at high speed with full lights on," said Mr Magati.