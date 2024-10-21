Police in a spot as illicit brew dens thrive in Kitengela

At 7am on Monday, deafening music emanated from Kitengela's Noonkopir estate in Kajiado East. A handful of early morning customers were already high in the illegal liquor bars. Liquor is sold here as early as 6am.

Police officers in Kitengela have been accused of abetting the illegal liquor trade, which has flourished in the populous town and its environs. The Noonkopir and Kyang'ombe estates are said to have turned into illegal liquor havens in the full glare of the police, who are said to patrol all night and collect "protection fees".

In the Noonkopir Migingo and Sameri park areas, a few kilometres from the Noonkopir police post, the smell of illegal brews fills the air in most parts of the estate. A spot check on Monday around 7am revealed that most of the illegal brew joints were open with customers already drunk. A woman and a man, presumably early morning customers, lay on the wooden bench outside one of the outlets, snoring loudly but seemingly at peace.

Mean-looking informers were seen patrolling the area, warning bar owners of impending danger and reporting intruders. Bhang is also said to be sold openly on the streets of these middle-class estates near the infamous Kitengela dumpsite. Security is lacking here. Hardly a week goes by without a report of a break-in, robbery or mugging.

An informer told the Daily Nation that chang'aa and kang'ara, among other illicit brews, are being brewed and distributed in and around Kitengela town. Some residential houses have been secured and turned into brewing dens.

"We have tried to raise our concerns with the relevant authorities, but to no avail. The illegal brewers enjoy protection. They are untouchable and intimidating," said a resident, speaking in confidence for fear of reprisals.

Locals accuse some officers from the Kitengela police station of patrolling the area to collect "protection fees" and to encourage crime. They wonder why the officers cannot clear up the mess. The CDF-funded Kajiado East police station was recently renovated after being abandoned for seven years.

"We see them (police) entering and leaving the premises, allowing business to flourish. Our new police post was supposed to help us, but it seems they're colluding and protecting the criminals," said John Mwaura, a resident.

The relationship between the local administration and the police is said to be frosty, with the latter reportedly undermining the chiefs.

“We don't have the power to arrest and prosecute. We have cases when a raid is planned between police officers and the administration, they (illegal brewers) are usually tipped off and the operation is botched on the faces of our chiefs," said Nyumba Kumi elder.

The situation is similar in Kyang'ombe settlement, east of Kitengela town. The illegal brew joints operate around the clock. Here, several illicit liquors are sold to every Tom, Dick and Harry.

Also in Kitengela town, the third generation of illegal liquor bars are said to open their doors at 6:30 am to attract early morning revellers.

Adjacent to the Kitengela bus terminal, a few metres from the Kitengela police station, six pubs on sea containers target public transport crew and boda boda riders, regardless of the danger they expose their customers to.

Here, drivers and their conductors can be seen swallowing their favourite liquor in a huff.

"We have a quick hard drink in the morning and later in the day, life is hard, we bury our frustrations in alcohol," said a Nairobi-Kitengela bus conductor. Despite rumours that some of the container pubs are owned by police officers, Nation could not independently verify this.

Matatu touts and other young people who earn a living from menial jobs patronise these pubs.