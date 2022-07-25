USA win men's 4x400m relay gold

Michael Norman

From left: USA's Bryce Deadmon, USA's Michael Norman, USA's Elija Godwin and USA's Champion Allison pose with their national flags after winning the men's 4x400m relay final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The US quartet of Elija Godwin, individual 400m gold medallist Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison, clocked 2min 56.17 for victory at Hayward Field


Eugene, United States 

The United States won the men's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Monday.

The US quartet of Elija Godwin, individual 400m gold medallist Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison, clocked 2min 56.17 for victory at Hayward Field.

Jamaica took silver in 2:58.58, with Belgium claiming bronze (2:58.72).

More to follow...

