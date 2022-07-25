USA win men's 4x400m relay gold
Eugene, United States
The United States won the men's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Monday.
The US quartet of Elija Godwin, individual 400m gold medallist Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison, clocked 2min 56.17 for victory at Hayward Field.
Jamaica took silver in 2:58.58, with Belgium claiming bronze (2:58.72).
