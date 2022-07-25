Krop settles for silver in 5000m, Ingebrigtsen shocks Kenya, Ethiopia for gold
What you need to know:
- Kenya's Jacob Krop took silver with Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo bagging bronze in the final.
Kenya’s Jacob Krop settled for silver in the men's 5,000m on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA on Sunday (Monday morning in Kenya).
Krop crossed the line in 13:09.98 behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won gold after timing 13:09.24, while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo settled for bronze in 13:10.20.
It was a fascinating fast four laps led by the 10,000m world champion Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei before Krop controlled the pace to their advantage, but that was short lived in the last laps when Norway’s Ingebrigtsen took control and led all the way to the tape.
The Kapenguria-based Krop won the 5000m Africa U20 silver medal in Cote d’Ivoire three years ago.
Nicholas Kimeli, who has the fastest time this season, came in seventh after timing 13:11.94 with Cheptegei finishing ninth in 13:13.12.
Ebenyo was fourth in the 3000m final at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia back in March and took silver in 5000m at the Africa Senior Championships in Mauritius six weeks ago finished a distance 10th after timing 13:16.64.
It was an improvement for the Kenyans athletes after missing out on the medals in the distance during the 2019 Doha games.
Since the inception of the games, Kenya has managed to win seven gold medals with the first medal won by Yobes Ondiek in 1991 in Tokyo, Japan.
The last gold medal was won by Benjamin Limo in 2005 in Helsinki, Finland.