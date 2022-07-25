Mary Moraa bags bronze for Kenya in 800m

Kenya's Mary Moraa claimed the country's last medal at the World Athletics Championships when she settled for bronze in the women's 800m final in Oregon, United States on Monday.

Athing Mu of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Women's 800m Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

Moraa clocked a personal best time of one minute and 56.71 seconds to lose the battle to Olympic champion Athing Mu of the United States, who struck gold in 1:56.30.

Bronze medalist Mary Moraa (left) of Kenya and gold medalist Athing Mu of United States celebrate after competing in the Women's 800m Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

Keely Hodgkinson from Britain timed 1:56.38 for silver. Moraa exploits came moments after Jacob Krop gave Kenya silver in men's 5,000m.

Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji led the pack at the bell at 57.09 with Mu, Hodgkinson and Moraa in hot pursuit.

USA's Athing Mu (centre) crosses the finish line ahead of Britain's Keely Hodgkinson (right) to win the women's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Mu swung to the lead with 300m to go in 1:11.98, before clocking 1:26.79 with 200m left as Hodgkinson and Moraa chased in a mad sprint to the finish line.

Kenya ended the championships with 10 medals; two gold, five silvers and three bronze.

Olympic champions Faith Chepng’etich (1,500m) and Emmanuel Korir (800m) won gold medals for Kenya in their specialty.

Beatrice Chebet (5,000m), Hellen Obiri (10,000m), Judith Jeptum (marathon), Stanley Waithaka (10,000m) and Jacob Krop( 5,000m) gave the country silver medals.

Margaret Chelimo (10,000m), Mary Moraa (800m) and Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m) settled for bronze.

Kenya's performance in Oregon took a slump as compared to the previous 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships.