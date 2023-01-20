Uganda hosts test run for Discovery race

The test run for the Ugandan edition of Discovery 10km race takes place Friday in Kapchorwa, Uganda, with at least 200 athletes expected to compete.

Apart from the 10km senior races in men and women’s categories, athletes will also compete in the junior categories (women’s 6km and men’s 8km races).

Uganda’s high altitude region of Kapchorwa has produced stars like 2020 Tokyo Olympic 10,000 metres bronze medallist Jacob Kiplimo, distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, among others.

Kiplimo, who is the brand ambassador for the race, said that the race will give youngsters a chance to showcase their talents.

“Things started getting better in athletics after Covid-19 disruptions and having a local race is a plus to the community. It will get better as the years go by. This place has athletics lovers and they are sure to line the streets to cheer the athletes,” said Kiplimo.