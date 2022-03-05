Ferdinand Omanyala wins the men's 100 metres semi-final race during Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting

Ferdinand Omanyala wins the men's 100 metres semi-final race during Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 04, 2022.


| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The making of Omanyala: Sprints star has just started

By  Jane Ngige

  • After our several matches, I couldn’t help noticing how fast Ferdy is. I mentored him in rugby, recalls sevens rugby star Injera
  • Omanyala himself had dilly-dallied with different sports but deep down, his parents knew his future would be in athletics
  • Success on the track was soon followed by goodies off it with betting firm Odibets awarding him a car and Adidas adding him to their growing roster of elite athletes


Long before Africa 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala conquered the continent and burst onto the global stage, two people were aware of his potential.
Omanyala himself had dilly-dallied with different sports but deep down, his parents knew his future would be in athletics.

