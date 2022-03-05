Omanyala explodes to fastest time this year in 100m

Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after winning the men's 100m final race

Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after winning the men's 100m final race during the Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.


Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala had ran wind-assisted 10.04 before cracking 10.07 and 10.09 in the second round and semi-finals respectively on Friday
  • Omanyala was sublime in his blocks execution to win the men's 100m race, beating Samuel Imeta from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to second place in 10.36 as another soldier Stephen Oluoch romped home third in 10.55
  • So huge was the turnout that the organisers had to settle on athletes with the fastest times to determine the winners in men's distance races

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala Saturday brought down the stadium record when he exploded to a world lead time of 10.00 seconds during the Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.