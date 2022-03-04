Omanyala steals the show at third AK meet

Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala (third from left) finishes strongly in the 60-metre dash against (from left to right) France’s Jimmy Vicaut, Italy’s 100 metres Olympic champion Lamont Marcell-Jacob, USA’s Ronnie Baker and Elijah hall at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais at the Arena Stade Couvert, Liévin in France on February 17, 2022. Omanyala improved his national record to 6.57 seconds.

Photo credit: Jiro Mochizuki |

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala of Kenya Police Service won his seventh heat in 10.04 seconds but the performance was judged as wind-assisted
  • The championships also saw hammer throwers Dominic Abunda( KDF), Rose Rakamba (Police) and Lucy Omondi (KDF) attain the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games qualifying mark
  • Komen (KDF) took off midway through the 25-lap race to win in 32:33.81, beating Agnes Mumbua, who won the First AK Track and Field Meeting at the same venue

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala showed good form in his 100 metres heat as Purity Komen won women's 10,000m during the Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.