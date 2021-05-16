Tergat urges Sports ministry to cast net wider for Olympics success

National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat (in yellow shirt) awards the pair of Jane Wacu (centre) and Shota Katagiri (left) after they won the beach tournament event at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tergat is rooting for diversity in sports as a solution and now wants parliament to allocate more funds to the Ministry of sports to help them develop other sports right from academy level
  • The Noc-k boss said the secret to success in any sports is in the youth and wants the ministry to pump money into federations to enable them develop sports right from grassroots level
  • Tergat said Malkia Strikers' four-day trip to the Coast helped lift the team's morale after the failed trip to Brazil for further specialised training due to increased cases of Covid -19 in the South American country

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) President Paul Tergat says Kenya must stop over relying on athletics for medals in international sports competitions. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.