Bitok: Mombasa camp has uplifted players

Malkia strikers’ coach Paul Bitok is happy with the team’s improved fitness after the players concluded a four-day training holiday in Mombasa on Saturday.

He said the low altitude in Mombasa will go a long way in helping in the players’ strength and energy levels as they go into the second phase of training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from Monday.

“What was meant to be an outing has turned out to be a big advantage for the team. The players got their fitness level back. Morale in camp has also improved significantly,” said Bitok.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat (in yellow shirt) awards the pair of Jane Wacu (centre) and Shota Katagiri (left) after they won the beach tournament event at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel on May 15, 2021. Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

He said the national women’s volleyball team trained in Mombasa after a planned high-performance trip to Brazil aborted due to the coronavirus situation in that country.

“The players’ mental preparedness is now good,” the coach said.

He said that players undertook activities such as swimming, disco competition, beach volleyball, media training, branding and they also got lessons in investing their earnings while in active sport.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) officials led by President Paul Tergat and Secretary Senegal Francis Mutuku, top government and Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) officials visited the team in Mombasa to motivate them.

Athletics legend Tergat shared with the players what made him successful during his career.

Malkia Strikers will now embark on the second phase of training under Brazilian coaches who were seconded to Kenya by the international governing body FIVB. The coaches are expected to jet back on Sunday. They had returned to Brazil to wait for team before their tour flopped.

Bitok said the players will receive specific skills and techniques in the second phase of training as they await word from the government and NOC-K on the possibility of high-profile international friendly matches.

Malkia Strikers middle blocker Gladys Ekaru prepares to serve the ball during a training session at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa on May 15, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Meda Group

Jane Wacu and Shota Katagiri won the beach volleyball tournament sponsored by KVF Secretary General Ben Juma. The pair beat Lorrine Chebet and Pamela Jepkirui in the final.

Leonida Kasaya and Agripina Kundu beat Elizabeth Wanyama and Gladys Ekaru in the play-offs to finish third. Juma gave all the semi-finalists cash prizes while KVF Vice President Mduda Waweru awarded all the 16 players in camp plus the four who have been dropped.

“The team did a great job of qualifying for the Olympic Games,” Waweru said.

The players in camp are middle blockers Edith Mukuvilani, Violet Makuto, Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet, liberos Elizabeth Wanyama and Agrippina Kundu.