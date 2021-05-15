Bitok: Mombasa camp has uplifted players

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok (right) issues instructions to his players during a training session at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Meda Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Olympic-bound team to train under Brazilian coaches in Nairobi
  • Malkia Strikers coach Bitok impressed with fitness level and team’s morale

Malkia strikers’ coach Paul Bitok is happy with the team’s improved fitness after the players concluded a four-day training holiday in Mombasa on Saturday.

Related

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.