Team Kenya for World Cross Country Championships named
What you need to know:
- The team is a blend of youth and experience with former world cross country champions Geoffrey Kamworor and Irene Cheptai among the familiar faces
- Sebastian Kimaru and Grace Loibach are the stand out newbies who stunned rich fields on their way to victory at Ruiru
- World 5,000m silver medallist Beatrice Chebet and Africa 1,500m champion Abel Kipsang were the only athletes to be given wild cards
Athletics Kenya has picked the team that will represent Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships due for February 18 next year at Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, Australia.
This is after successful national trials held Saturday at Kenya Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.
The team is a blend of youth and experience with former world cross country champions Geoffrey Kamworor and Irene Cheptai among the familiar faces.
Sebastian Kimaru and Grace Loibach are the stand out newbies who stunned rich fields on their way to victory at Ruiru.
World 5,000m silver medallist Beatrice Chebet and Africa 1,500m champion Abel Kipsang were the only athletes to be given wild cards.
Team
Senior men’s 10km
Sebastian Kimaru (Kapsabet), Daniel Simiu (Police), Kibiwott Kandie (KDF), Emmanuel Kiprop (Golazo), Nicholas Kipkorior, Geoffrey Kamworor (Police).
Senior women’s 10km
Grace Loibach (Elgeyo Marakwet), Edinah Jebitiok (Nandi), Irene Cheptai (Elgeyo Marakwet), Agnes Jebet (Elgeyo Marakwet), Viola Chepng'eno, Emily Chebet (Bomet), Beatrice Chebet (Police).
Under-20 men’s 8km:
Ismael Kirui (Torongo), Reynold Kipkorir (Bomet), Dennis Kipkirui (Keringet), Raphael Dabash (Njoro), Gideon Kipng’etich (Nakuru), Charles Rotich (West Pokot)
Under-20 women's 6km
Faith Cherotich (Kaylet), Sheila Chebet (Iten), Joyline Chepkemoi (Lemoitit), Nancy Cheriop ((Elgeyo Marakwet), Marion Chepng’etich ((Elgeyo Marakwet), Diana Cherotich (Elgeyo Marakwet).
Senior men’s 2km (Mixed relay)
Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Nandi), Daniel Munguti (KDF), Mathew Kipsang (KDF), Abel Kipsang (Police).
Senior women’s 2km (Mixed relay)
Brenda Chebet (Police), Miriam Cherop (Kericho), Beatrice Chepkoech (Police).