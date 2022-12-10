Kimaru floors Kandie, Kamworor in cross country trials

Little-known Sebastian Kimaru from Kapsabet Saturday won the men’s 10 kilometre race during the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

Kimaru upset a top cream field that included the two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Police and World Half Marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie from Kenya Defence Forces to win.

The World Cross Country Championships is due for February 18 at Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, Australia.

A pack of seven athletes hit the bell but it’s Kimaru, who surged to the lead dragging the rest as he swept the course to triumph in 28 minutes and 22.5 seconds.

Kimaru beat Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu to second place in 28:28.0 as Kandie, the former national champion, settled third in 28:30.3.

Golazo’s Emmanuel Kiprop came fourth in 28:31.8 followed by Nicholas Kiprop and Kamworor, who won the world title in 2015 and 2017, in 28:34.2 and 28:34.6 respectively as they all claimed their tickets to the world event.

“It’s such a good feeling that I have finally made the Kenya team,” said the 27-year-old Kimaru, who won the opening leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Iten. “I had been bogged down with injuries in 2020 and 2021 but that is behind me and I feel this is my time.”