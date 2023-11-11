Team Kenya for Paris Paralympic Games named

Team Kenya will be represented by 39 athletes at next year's Paralympic Games to be held in Paris, France

The 39 athletes were selected after two-day trials conducted by Athletics Kenya (AK) and Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) which brought together brought together more than 300 athletes at the Kiprugut Chumo stadium in Kericho county.

The team will participate in East African Games set for Kigali, Rwanda from November 22 to 28 as part of preparations for the Paris Paralympics.

Nancy Chelangat, the World Paralympics 1,500 metres champion headlines the team that was picked during the two-day trials held on Thursday and Friday.

“The East Africa Paralympics Games to be held in Rwanda will be another training ground for me as I focus on setting a better record in the Paralympics next year,” said Chelangat who hails from Kalyet village in Kipkelion East constituency.

Wesley Sang, who posted 4:05.8 minutes to win the 1,500m (T46 category) during the trials, said the squad will work closely together to ensure they perform well in Paris.

“There is enough time for us to train and aim at shattering the records in the Paralympics. All we need is support from the various stakeholders, the county and the national government,” said Sang who hails from Uasin Gishu county.

Nelly Simiyu, 400m (T12) said she will focus on lowering her winning time of 67.5 minutes in Paris.

“I will push myself a lot to ensure that I lower the time recorded in the trials as I focus on finishing within the medal bracket in Paris,” said Simiyu.

Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) chairman Ronald Milare said the selected team has what it takes to win medals in Paris with proper preparations.

“We have picked a team to represent the country with a series of other activities and events organised ahead of the Games to be held in Paris, France. Those who have been picked should not sit pretty as there are hurdles ahead of them,” said Milare.

Kericho Deputy Governor Fred Kirui, and the Chief Officer for Sports and Culture Wesley Bett cited the World Athletics Grand Prix slated for February in India, World Para Athletics set for Tunisia in March, and World Para Athletics Championship to be held in Japan in May next year as good competitions for the athletes to gauge themselves ahead of the Paralympics.

It was the first time a major sports event was being held at the stadium which is still undergoing renovations undertaken by the national government.

President William Ruto directed during the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, that Kericho Green Stadium be renamed Kiprugut Chumo Stadium after Wilson Kiprugut Chumo who was the first Kenyan to win an Olympic medal at the 1964 Summer Olympic Games.

Team Kenya

1,500m (men) – Wesley Sang (T46) 4:05.8, Evans Ruto (T46) 4:10.3, Felix Kipruto (T46) 4:16.8, Japhan Kirwa (T38) 4:32.3, Benard Langat (T11) 4:21.7 and Samwel Mushai (T11) 4:26.2.

1,500m (women) – Nancy Chelangat (T11) 5:19.4, Prisca Chepkemei (T11) 5:24.4, Nelly Nasimiyu (T12) 5:25.6, Mary Waithera (T11) 5:36.4

5000m (men) – Erick Sang (T11) 15:53.3, Samwel Mushai (T11) 15:53.7, Wilson Bii (T11) 16:05.2 AND Benard Kiplangat (T11) 16:18.12.

Three other athletes – John Ngetich (T13) Victor Cheruiyot (T12) and Benard Kosgei (T12) were picked as probable qualifiers having missed the cut off time by under two seconds.

400m (Men) – Brian Esogon (T12), 53.7, John Njoroge (T11), 56.6 and Jonathan Kyalo (T36) 64.0

400m (Women) – Nelly Nasimiyu (T12) 67:5, Priscah Chepkemoi (T11) 68:7

100m (Men) – Brian Esogon (T12) 11:5 and Jonathan Kyalo (T36) 12:8

Shot Put (men) - Fredrick Odiwuor (F41) 8:30 metres,

Shot Put (women) - Rajab Chetty (F11) 9.65m, Fauzia Sifuna (F44) 7.45m, Anne Wachuka (F55) 12.80m, Josephine Ashivaka (F40) 4.50.

Discuss (women)– Sylvia Olero (F44) 23.60m, Fauzia Sifuna (F44) 21.85m, Evalyne Kalundu (F11)18.00m.

Javeline (Men) – Aaron Kipkoech (F54) 26.22m, Laban Kesio (F54) 20.28m, Nathan Kemboi (F46) 46.67m, Robert Kiprotich(F46) 45.60m, Emmanuel Bett (F36) 9.08m, David Onyinkwa (F57) 36.0m.