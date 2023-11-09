Paralympic Games trials start in Kericho

After winning his 5,000 metres specialty at the National Paralympic Trials in Kericho on Thursday, Eric Kiptoo Sang now wants to conquer East Africa when the regional championships run in Kigali in three weeks’ time.

The visually impaired athlete (T11 category) Thursday won the 5,000m race as Team Kenya launched its selection process for the 2024 Paris Paralympics at the freshly renamed Kiprugut Chumo Stadium in Kericho County.

Sang posted 15 minutes, 53.3 seconds to win the T11 class aided by his guide David Korir, breaking away from the pack with two laps to go.

“I am focusing on the upcoming competition in Rwanda which will be a good training ground ahead of the competitions in Paris next year,” Sang from Kericho County, who trains in Kapsabet, said.

“I was well prepared for the trials, and the weather was good as we did not experience the heavy rains that Kericho County is known for almost all year round. It was sunny and a good weather to compete.”

Sang participated in the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo and finished fifth position in the 1,500 metres, T11 category, in one of the toughest competitions held in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

Veteran Samwel Mushai followed in second place with 15:53.7 minutes, while Wilson Bii posted 16:05.2 to finish third.

Jackson Kipar qualified for the Paris competition when he clocked 15:57.0 in the T12 category in the trials with over 30 out of the 47 counties participating.

In the 100 metres, Brian Esogon qualified in the T12 category (for athletes with low vision) with a time of 11.3 minutes while Jonathan Chalo emerged the winner and posted a qualifying time of 12.8 minutes.

Nelly Simiyu won the 400 metres in the women's category (T12) with a time of 67:5 seconds while Prisca Chepkemoi (T11) qualified with 68:7 seconds.

Wesley Rop, the Kericho County Secretary, said more than 300 athletes are participating in the trials to pick those who will represent the country in Paris.

"It is the first time the national Paralympics trial and selection is being hosted in Kericho County in preparation for the Olympics," Geoffrey Bett, the Kericho County Chief Officer for Sports and Culture said.

"The trials came as a blessing as we are hosting the event at Kiprugut Chumo Stadium weeks after it was renamed following a Presidential directive."

Ronald Milare, the Kenya Paralympics President, expressed confidence that a strong team will be formed after the trials which come to an end on Friday.

“We are here to hold trials for athletes who will participate in Kigali Rwanda, for the East African competitions on November 28 and the Olympics in Paris,” Milare stated.

“The competition also provides an avenue for identifying and propping up new talents in the 47 counties.”

"The Kiprugut Chumo Stadium is not yet up to standards as construction being undertaken by the national government under the ministry of Sports is ongoing. But it passed the test for the trials,” Milare said.