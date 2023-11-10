Triumphant Chelangat shifts focus to Paris Paralympic Games

World Paralympics 1,500 metres champion, Nancy Chelangat has trained her eyes on the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

This is after she clocked 5:19.14 to win the T11 category during the Paralympics trials held at Kericho’s Kiprugut Chumo stadium on Friday. She was followed closely in second position by Prisca Chepkemei in 5:24.4 and Mary Waithera who clocked 5:36.4 for third place.

Chelangat's time was slower than the 4:46.55 which she posted to win gold in the World Para Athletics Championships at Charlety Stadium in Paris, France in July this year.

“I was in good form, but the track was not up to the standards due to the ongoing upgrade of the Kiprugut Chumo stadium. But I am happy that I hit the finish line in first position,” said Chelangat, who was flanked by her brother cum aide Geoffrey Rono.

Chelangat, who hails from Kalyet village in Londiani, Kericho county trains at Kiprugut Chumo stadium, formerly Kericho Green Stadium.

Exuding confidence, Chelangat said she will use the upcoming East Africa Paralympic Games to be held in Kigali, Rwanda to test her preparedness for the Paralympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

Nelly Nasimiyu 5:25.6 emerged the winner in the T12 category of women's 1,500 metres race.

Wesley Kimeli Sang from Uasin Gishu County won the men's 1,500 metres (T46) race timing 4:05.8 in an exciting race that brought the stadium alive. Evans Ruto followed in second position in 4:10.3 while Felix Kipruto settled third in 4:16.8. All three athletes met the qualifying time.

Brian Esogon from Uasin Gishu county won the men's 400 metres (T12) race in 53.7. John Njoroge won the 400m T11category in 56.6 minutes while Jonathan Kyalo posted 64:0 in the T46 category.

Ronald Milare, the Kenya Paralympics Committee (KNPC) chairperson called on the athletes to maintain high standards of discipline and improve their training regime so as to perform better.

“The road to Paris has started and the athletes should understand that to meet the qualifying time and standards for the Olympics is not an end, as there are other qualifying competitions ahead,” Milare said.

He said that those who have qualified must also ensure that they are properly registered, have vital documents including passports, to avoid a last-minute rush, with the East African Paralympics slated for Kigali, Rwanda in three weeks’ time.

“Kericho has set a good example and demonstrated the ability to host future national competitions. County governments need to upgrade sports infrastructural facilities to qualify to host major competitions in the spirit of devolution,” Milare stated.

Kericho Deputy Governor Fred Kirui said Paralympics should be accorded maximum support by the national and county governments.

“Athletes with disabilities should be exposed to training fit for the various disciplines they are participating in so that they can earn a living from the sport,” Kirui said.