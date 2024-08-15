Tanui, Cheruiyot feted as Eldoret receives city charter

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui and Vivian Cheruiyot were Thursday awarded during the conferment of Eldoret town to city status.

Cheruiyot, a four-time world champion in 5,000m and 10,000, was named Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear, a reward that was received on her behalf by the three-time Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon.

The marathon star was recognised as one of the athletes who have invested and contributed to the growth of the town.

Tanui, who is also the Eldoret City Marathon race director, was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior. Having retired from active athletics, Tanui immersed himself in the real estate and hospitality industry, before starting a race that takes place at the heart of Eldoret town annually, and has propelled several athletes to international standards.