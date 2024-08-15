Kenya's Olympic heroes honoured with cash and cheers at Eldoret State Lodge

Medallists from the 2024 Olympic Games were honoured by President William Ruto on Thursday morning at the Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu County.

The athletes, who were hosted for a breakfast meeting, were celebrated for their exploits at the Games where Kenya won 11 medals.

Eldoret becomes a city: President Ruto hosts Team Kenya

The gold medallists received Sh3 million, the silver medallists Sh2 million and the bronze medallists Sh1 million each.

According to the President, the scheme was introduced to motivate the athletes and reward them for their hard work.

"We are celebrating you today for the good performance you showed at the Olympic Games by flying our flag high. We reward you for the sacrifices you have made for the country and also for you as sportsmen and women of this country," said Dr Ruto.

Olympians during a breakfast hosted by President William Ruto at Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu County on August 15.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

The gold medallists at the Games were Beatrice Chebet (5,000m and 10,000), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m) and Faith Kipyegon (1,500), while the silver medallists were Ronald Kwemoi (5,000m) and Faith Kipyegon (5,000).