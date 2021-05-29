Syombua, Kipruto win 400m event at Olympics pre-trials

Hellen Syombua (centre) sprints to the finishing line of women's 400 metres race

at the Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials at Nyayo Stadium on May 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Syombua, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, clocked 52.92 seconds beating fellow police officer Maureen Thomas to second place in 54.74
  • Nicholas Chirchir and Brigit Jelagat, all from KDF won men and women's 400m hurdles
  • Chirchir timed 50.45 beating Kipkorir Rotich from Police in 50.49 as Wiseman Were also from KDF came in third in 50.91

National 400m record holder Hellen Syombua Saturday cruised to her season's best in winning the women's 400m race during Athletics Kenya Olympics pre-trials at the Nyayo National Stadium.

