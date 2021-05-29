Syombua, Kipruto win 400m event at Olympics pre-trials

National 400m record holder Hellen Syombua Saturday cruised to her season's best in winning the women's 400m race during Athletics Kenya Olympics pre-trials at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Syombua, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, clocked 52.92 seconds beating fellow police officer Maureen Thomas to second place in 54.74.

"It was a good race but i want to polish on my speed in the last 110m," said Syombua.

Kenya Defence Forces' Cleophas Kipruto was the surprise winner in men's 400m in 45.57, stunning favourites Jared Momanyi also from KDF and Ndura's Kevin Tanui in 45.77 and 46.26 respectively.

Nicholas Chirchir and Brigit Jelagat, all from KDF won men and women's 400m hurdles.

Chirchir timed 50.45 beating Kipkorir Rotich from Police in 50.49 as Wiseman Were also from KDF came in third in 50.91.