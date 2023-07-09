StanChart Nairobi Marathon targets 25,000 entries

The organisers of this year's Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, the 20th edition, scheduled for October 29 hope to attract 25,000 participants as well as raise Sh40 million for charity.

At the same time, Standard Chartered Bank has partnered with Athletics Kenya to ensure that this year's event does not encounter the challenges experienced last year, notably a chaotic finishing area.

Standard Chartered Bank head of corporate affairs brand and marketing, Joyce Kibe disclosed that they raised Sh37m in last year's race that drew 23,000 participants.

The amount collected was a great improvement from 2021 where Sh6.7m was raised.

Kibe was speaking Saturday during the the official launch of the 20th edition of the marathon at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

Also in attendance were Standard Chartered Bank chief executive officer Kariuki Ngare, Nairobi County Deputy Governor James Muchiri and Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei.

“We have deliberately focused on the finishing that is critical for everyone based on the challenges faced last year," said Kibe.

Kibe said all the races will start along the Southern Bypass opposite to Carnivore Restaurant grounds like last year and end inside Uhuru Gardens.

“We have tried to address the mess we encountered at the finishing area last year by spacing the starting times of the five races on the card,” said Kibe.

The 21km wheelchair race will start at 5.45am, the 42km at 6am, the 21km at 6.45am followed by the 10km at 8am and 5km at 9.30am.