Meet the freshly minted Nairobi City Marathon millionaires

When he stood at the starting line of the race Sunday, several thoughts crossed Robert Kipkemboi’s mind on the chilly morning, but one weighed heavily — the Nairobi City Marathon title.

It has been a race against time for the 33-year-old athlete from Elgeyo Marakwet County to attain fitness after sustaining a tendon injury in March.

A top field of athletes had assembled for Kenya’s richest marathon race, and he needed to have an edge to contain the opposition.

And Kipkemboi did it style. He obliterated the field after clocking two hours, seven minutes and 38 seconds (2:07:38) to take the men’s crown.

Robert Kipkemboi wins the Nairobi City Marathon men's 42km race at the Nyayo National Stadium on July 2, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Fellow athlete, Naomi Jebet, showed the substance runners from Elgeyo Marakwet County are made of when she clocked 2:24:33 to claim the women’s title.

It was a big pay day for both athletes who pocketed Sh3.5 million each for their exploits.

“I plan to buy land in Eldoret and also invest more money in my business. I have been winning races, and this is by the grace of God,” said Kipkemboi, the 2016 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon champion.

The athlete, who had eight months ago won the Istanbul Marathon, beat the 2016 Africa Cross Country Championships bronze medallist Charles Mneria to second place. Mneria got Sh2.25 million for his effort.

Naomi Jebet reacts after winning the Nairobi City Marathon women's 42km race at the Nyayo National Stadium on July 2, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I tried to push and catch up with Kipkemboi, but he had a lot of power. This is my second marathon race; it’s a good experience,” said Mneria, who made his marathon debut in Amsterdam last October and finished 18th.

On May 26, Mneria relinquished his 10,000 metres title during the Kenya Prisons Service Championships held in Ruiru.

It was a surprise win for Jebet in the women’s contest, having chased the leading pack for 10 kilometres before cruising to the finish line. Sharon Chelimo finished second in 2:25:20 and collected Sh2.25 million while Judith Jerubet came third in 2:27:01 and received Sh1.5 million.

Charles Mneria finishes second in the Nairobi City Marathon men's 42km race at the Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I will first take stock and digest what has happened before thinking about my next race.....Sh3.5m doesn’t come by easily,” said Jebet.

This was Jebet’s ninth marathon race in her career. She won the Varna Marathon in 2020 and Stara Zagora Marathon in 2021, all in Bulgaria.

Nairobi City Marathon Chief Executive Officer, Barnaba Korir, said that the event that was held on the Nairobi Expressway and attracted 13,500 participants was a great success.

Athletes participate in the Nairobi City Marathon on July 2,2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Athletes participate in the Nairobi City Marathon on July 2,2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"However, we experienced some challenges at the starting area that will be relocated to Uhuru Highway to ease congestion. We will do away with the 21km half marathon in future,” he said.