Kipkemboi, Jebet crowned Nairobi City Marathon winners

Robert Kipkemboi and Naomi Jebet from Elgeyo Marakwet are this year’s Nairobi City Marathon men and women's winners.

The 33-year-old Kipkemboi dropped the pack after 36 kilometres as he stepped on his gas pedal to win in two hours, 07 minutes and 38 seconds on a chilly Sunday morning.

Kaptagat’s Kipkemboi, the 2016 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, edged out Charles Mneria, who was making his second appearance over the distance to second place in a personal best of 2:08:04.

Robert Kipkemboi wins the Nairobi City Marathon men's 42km race at the Nyayo National Stadium on July 2, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“It was a good race despite the chilly weather. I have competed in worse weather than this,” said Kipkemboi, who missed improving his personal best by 29 seconds.

It was Kipkemboi’s first race since winning the Istanbul Marathon in 2:10:18 last year in Turkey. “I plan to purchase land in Eldoret as well as invest more in my business,” said Kipkemboi, who received a cheque of Sh3.5 million for his exploits.

Charles Mneria finishes second in the Nairobi City Marathon men's 42km race at the Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I tried to push so as to catch up with Kipkemboi but he seemed to have enough power in his systems,” said Mneria, who finishied second in 10,000m during the Kenya Prisons Service Championships on May 26 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Jebet, the 2019 Kass International Marathon champion, who was in the second chasing group, would then leave the group after 25km to join the first group.

Naomi Jebet reacts after winning the Nairobi City Marathon women's 42km race at the Nyayo National Stadium on July 2, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Then Jebet, 29, took the decisive move with seven kilometres to go to win in 2:24:33, beating Sharon Chelimo Arusho to second in 2:25:20 as Judith Jerubet came third in 2:27:01.

“It's a surprise victory for me having chased the first group for almost 10kms,” said Jebet, who had finished second at Hamburg Half Marathon the previous Sunday in Germany.

Naomi Jebet wins the Nairobi City Marathon women's 42km race at the Nyayo National Stadium on July 2, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I will take stock first, digest what has happened before thinking about my next race,” said Jebet.

Based in Iten

Uganda’s Maxwell Rotich won the men’s half marathon as Gladys Chepkurui went for women’s honours.

Rotich, who is based in Iten, rallied from behind to overtake the leading group after 10 kilometres and never looked back to win in one hour and 10 seconds.

The 24-year-old Rotich beat Vincent Kigen Kipkorir to second place in 1:01:18 as Kennedy Kimutai Kaptila came third in 1:01:24.

Athletes participate in the Nairobi City Marathon on July 2,2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“The course was nice and flat but the weather was a bit heavy and chilly,” said Kipkorir. “I had strong opponents but it was just my day today.”

Chepkirui, who won the women’s 10km race last year, didn’t want to take chances, making her move as early as the first kilometre to win in 1:09:06.

“I felt strong and I had to take my chances,” said Chepkurui, who finished second at Zwolle Half Marathon in 1:10:02 on June 10 at the Netherlands.

Chepkurui, who hails from Tinderet, Nandi County but trains at Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet, beat Susan Chembai to second place in 1:10:05 as Nancy Chepleting clocked 1:10:17 for third.

Athletes participate in the Nairobi City Marathon on July 2,2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“Chepkurui had a good reaction and our chase failed to match her speed,” said Chembai, who had finished third at the Kigali International Peace Half Marathon in 1:14:33 on June 11.