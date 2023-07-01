AK releases World Championships selection criteria

Athletics Kenya (AK) have invited 160 athletes for the national trials for the World Athletics Championships s scheduled for July 7 to 8 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

AK President Jack Tuwei said that all the invited athletes, 92 men and 68 women have met the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) testing regulations.

However, Tuwei noted that not all have met the qualifying standards for the World Athletics Championships slated for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Being in Category "A" of countries where doping is prevalent, World Athletics imposed stringent requirements for Kenyan athletes who compete at the World Championships or Olympic Games.

Those qualifying must have gone through three doping tests within 10 months to the Championships. One must be an out-of-competition test and one must be a blood sample test.

At the same time, Tuwei noted that all the invited athletes must pick their running numbers in person on July 6 starting at 9am to 7pm at the Nyayo National Stadium and must come with their documents including passports, national Identity card and birth certificates.

"Any athlete who fails to collect their bib numbers on the day indicated above will not be allowed to compete, " warned Tuwei.

The AK boss said that the first two athletes to cross the finish line will automatically qualify for the World event as long as they have met the qualifying standards.

Tuwei noted that qualification will still be considered until July 30 for events that will not have the maximum quota of three athletes.

"The third athlete to qualify will be decided by the panel of selectors," said Tuwei, adding that athletes who wish to double will be allowed but the decision to double will be a preserve of the selection panel.

Tuwei cautioned that athletes with wild cards must compete during the trials to qualify for Budapest.

"If there are two wild cards, the fatest will be picked amongst," said Tuwei during the press briefing at Riadha House, Nairobi.

"Athletes qualifying after the trials and before the window closes on July 30 will be considered if the discipline quota is not filled provided, they have met all the requirements and criteria," said Tuwei.

Tuwei, who was accompanied by AK Senior Deputy President Paul Mutwii, who is the director for competitions and AK chief administrative officer Susan Kamau, noted that in case any athlete might have been left out and has completed the testing requirements, their eligibility will be considered as long as they have proof.

Tuwei said all the selected athletes will be accommodated after the trials for the purpose of documentation and other administration requirements.